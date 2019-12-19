REPEX-19 Conducted Smoothly at Siem Reap International Airport

The Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise (REPEX-19) was held smoothly yesterday at the Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap provincial city to test its emergency plan.

The drill involved over 500 participants and aimed at evaluating the airport community's and Siem Reap rescue units' operational capabilities in the event of an aircraft crash including practicing coordination of rescue resources, testing call out procedures, evaluating the efficiency of information recording in the field and in the emergency operations centre, testing the readiness of airlines servicing the airport, and so on.

H.E. Tea Seiha, Governor of Siem Reap province expressed his full support to the exercise, stressing that it will contribute to responding to any possible aircraft accidents or emergency command systems of relevant institutions.

To make the scenario fairly realistic, there was fire burned from wood with oil and tires to create black smoke. Ambulance and fire trucks rushed to the scene to rescue victims and extinguish fire.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press