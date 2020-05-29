Republic of Korea Donates Test Kits to Cambodia

The Government of the Republic of Korea this morning donated Real Time PCR kits for COVID-19 detection to the Cambodian Ministry of Health (MoH) to support Cambodian government’s effort to combat COVID-19.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H.E. Park Heung-Kyeong handed over test kits to MoH Minister H.E Prof. Mam Bunheng at the ground hall of MoH.

According to a press release of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the donated items are Korean-made test kits which can conduct 8,640 times, which have 100 percent of sensitivity and 97 percent of specificity, and thus presents a high accuracy in its diagnostic to detect COVID-19. Moreover, the testing time of the kit is only 90 minutes, and it is expected to facilitate Cambodian government’s rapid detection and response to COVID-19.

This donation by Korean government aims to assist the COVID-19 detection to ensure Cambodia’s safety as well as to contribute to preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world. In addition, Korean government has donated US$200,000 to MoH to help its effort for dealing with COVID-19 early this month.

Since 2017, KOICA has been supporting the MoH’s work to prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases such as COVID-19 through partnership with the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC). The second-phase project (project title: Strengthening Health Systems to Prevent, detect, and Respond to Infectious Diseases) will be launched this year and the support will be continued with the funding amount of US$8.5 million for duration of six years.

On May 8, 2020, KOICA donated to two national hospitals, Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital (KSFH) and National Pediatric Hospital (NPH), of some essential protective materials including 100,000 pieces of surgical masks, 4,500 pieces of N95 masks, 2,000 units of hand sanitizers, and some energy drinks for the hospital staffs.

In addition, through “Health Equity and Quality Improvement Programme (H-EQIP)”, One of the KOICA’s major projects, which has been supported through a pooled funding mechanism with partner organisations – the World Bank, Germany and Australia, twenty ambulances and US$14 million are to be provided to support COVID-19 response of the Cambodian government.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press