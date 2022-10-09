Residents Volunteering to Move out of Angkor Area Receive Level 1 IDPoor with Urban Rate

Households volunteering to move out of Angkor Archeological Park to live in Run Taek and Peak Sneng areas in Siem Reap province will receive each Level 1 IDPoor and the same allowance rate as in urban areas.

The notes were underlined on Oct. 8 by the Premier on a report of H.E. Vong Sauth, Minister of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen agreed with the social affairs minister’s request to change the status of Tani village, Run Taek commune, Banteay Srei district from “Rural” to “Urban” and to determine other government-designated locations where people volunteer to live as “Urban”.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also ordered the acceleration of allowance provision to the voluntary households by changing from the rural to urban rate.

According to the report, in the past three days, the government has spent in total 602,544,000 Riel (nearly US$150,000) for 3,157 families who have got new IDPoor. Moreover, 1,021 other households have been benefiting from the change from Level 2 to Level 1 IDPoor. They will be verified and receive this month’s allowance from Oct. 25, 2022 after getting the September allowance.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press