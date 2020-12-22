Restoration of Kandal Srah Srang Temple to Complete Late 2020

The restoration of Kandal Srah Srang Temple in Siem Reap province has achieved 90 percent and is expected to complete by the end of this year.

The update was shared recently by the APSARA National Authority, adding that the team in charge is working very hard to finish the temple rehabilitation as scheduled.

Built in the 10th century, Kandal Sras Srang Temple was renovated between the 12th and 13th century, and is being rehabilitated again now to better preserve it.

The restoration work entailed complicated activities, including excavation, water draining, collection of stones, and temple structure analysis.

Minister of Culture and Fine Arts H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona highly valued the restoration of Kandal Srah Srang Temple as well as the team in charge for their patience and hard work.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press