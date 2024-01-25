Restoration of Pond at Bayon Temple Prepared



Archaeologists from the APSARA National Authority are conducting excavations in the south-eastern part of the Bayon Temple to study the sediments and size as groundwork to restore its reservoir.

The initiative was revealed in a news release issued by the authority on Jan. 23.

Mr. Khieu Chan, an archaeologist tasked with the work, said the excavation is carried out by a team from the Department of Water, Forestry, and Infrastructure Management.

It aims to find out the exact size of the structure of the ancient pond and its sources of water.

After the size of the pond, the shoreline, and the depth of the ancient pond are identified, the team will start to restore it, he added.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse