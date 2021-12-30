Restoration of Preah Ko Temple’s Entrance 90% Complete

The restoration work of the entrance of Preah Ko Temple, which has collapsed for centuries, has so far been 90 percent complete, according to a news release of the APSARA National Authority.

Conducted by the authority’s team, the restoration work began in mid-2021, and due to the complex structure of the temple, some stones are rotten and lost, required greater attention, especially reinforcement techniques of the entrance.

The remaining work, such as the drainage system and clearing the excavation pits, will be completed after the ICC (International Coordination Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of the Historic Site of Angkor)’s final recommendation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press