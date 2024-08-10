Risda’s Aet Programme Helps Rubber Smallholders Boost Income



GUA MUSANG, The Additional Economic Activities Programme (AET), provided by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) under its entrepreneur development programme, has been very helpful in increasing the income of smallholders through business activities.

A smallholder and owner of the business ‘Mummy Jelita Empire,’ Che Norbi Yaacob, 63, shared that she received RM10,000 under the AET scheme in 2011 to start a business in traditional delicacy, specifically ‘akok’ and ‘bahulu’.

“I also received RM5,000 for labelling assistance and several pieces of equipment including an oven, mixer, workbench, digital scale, foot sealer, akok and bahulu moulds, dough machine and a gas cooking set,” the small business owner told Bernama following a visit from Risda Chairman Manndzri Nasib to her home in Jalan Penghulu, Kampung Bertam Baru.

Adding to the good news, her son Mohd Khairul Anuar Ghazali, 37, also received RM6,000 under the AET scheme last year for an Internet of Things (IoT) Agro@IOT proje

ct involving hydroponic leafy vegetables like mustard greens and spinach, making him a pioneer in this field in the Gua Musang district.

She expressed her gratitude to Risda for opening opportunities for smallholder household members under the agency’s supervision to increase family income through business and utilise existing skills, by providing hydroponic sets including an eight-size container, fertiliser, hydroponic cups, cocopeat and mustard seed.

Meanwhile, ZS Agency Resources Sdn Bhd manager, Suhaizan Said, said that Risda provides various forms of assistance and the AET Programme has greatly helped in expanding her cooking oil packaging business.

“Risda offers opportunities through the AET Programme that not only advance the younger generation of smallholders but also create job opportunities and improve the local economy.

“We have been operating this cooking oil factory since 2019. In 2020, we received RM20,000 under the AET Programme for a 20,000-litre stainless steel storage tank,” she said.

uhaizan, who is also the child of a Risda smallholder, said that with her own investment of over RM1 million, she utilised her eligibility to apply for the AET Programme where it was approved in 2023.

She noted that her cooking oil packaging business, Cap Cincin 89, in Bandar Utama Gua Musang, also received a significant boost when she was awarded RM50,000 after winning the Risda Groom Big Programme, which involved a competition among Risda-supported entrepreneurs at the RISDA Training Centre (RISTEC).

She was grateful to receive an additional RM10,000 grant for packaging from Risda during the Risda chairman’s visit to her business premises today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency