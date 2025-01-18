RIVIERA Cruise Ship Docks at Sihanoukville’s Port



Sihanoukville: A tourist ship sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands named RIVIERA docked at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Preah Sihanouk province in the morning of Jan. 17.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the ship brought along 1,130 multinational tourists, 585 of whom are women, of 26 nationalities, and 756 crewmembers, 165 of whom are women, of 48 nationalities.





Most of the tourists are American (792) and British (138), he said, adding that they visited cultural resorts, beaches, and other tourist attractions in the Preah Sihanouk province.





Coming from Thailand, the tourist vessel, which is 239.30 metres long, 32.20 metres wide, and 7.40 metres deep, departed for Vietnam in the evening of the same day.

