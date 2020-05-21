Road Construction Planned to Ease 2023 SEA Games

The Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) has discussed the construction of roads to ease the organising of the upcoming SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

The discussion took place here in Phnom Penh on Tuesday under the presidency of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice President of CAMSOC with the participation of H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) and concerned officials and partners.

According to H.E. Huot Hay, Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh, the roads to be constructed will connect central Phnom Penh Capital to Morodok Techo National Stadium where the games will happen.

The roads include the first line from OCIC treet to Win-Win Memorial, and the second line along Tonle Sap River connecting Cambodia-Japan Friendship Bridge and Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge to Ly Yong Phat Bridge and Win-Win Boulevard.

He added that the road construction is expected to finish in 2022, and once the construction is completed, it will also help reduce traffic congestion on the National Road No. 6.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press