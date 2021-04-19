RoK Provides Further Assistance to Cambodia to Combat COVID-19

The Government of the Republic of Korea has recently donated medical equipment to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to combat COVID-19.

The donation, done through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), aims to help MoH to respond to COVID-19 epidemic in the Cambodia.

According to a KOICA’s press release AKP received this morning, the donated items included 18,750 test kits of RNA Extraction Kits, 14,400 kits of SD Biosensor, 42,000 swabs for specimen collection and other accessory for PCR testing machine with a total budget of US$350,000. These items will be used in the National Laboratory of National Institute of Public Health/MoH to detect the COVID-19 virus.

This is not the first donation while the KOICA has been contributing various kinds of supports since the beginning of COVID-19 in Cambodia while 8,640 kits of SD Biosensor was donated last year.

The support was provided via KOICA ABC Programme, Agenda for Building Resilience Against COVID 19. This programme is an initiative of the Republic of Korea that intervenes to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic via various supports.

Besides above mentioned donation, KOICA also provided other support through this programme such as 1) provision of 20 Walk-Through Booths and 62 Negative Pressure Carriers, 2) supporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that we provided essential protective material including 100,000 pieces of surgical masks, 4,500 pieces of N95 masks, 2,000 units of hand sanitizers, for the hospital staffs to National Pediatric Hospital (NPH) and Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital (KSFH), 3) Supporting vulnerable population with food stuff and essential first aid in 6 target areas including Phnom Penh, Kampong Speu, Kratie, Oddar Meanchey, Battambang, and Siem Reap, 4) Cooperation with International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on the “Strengthen COVID-19 Response to Returning Migrants in Cambodia at Point of Entry (POE) and Quarantine Centre (QC)” focus on five provinces Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Siem Reap, and Prey Veng.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press