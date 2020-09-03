RoK to Support Cambodia’s Distance Education Programme

The Republic of Korea has expressed the willingness to support Cambodia’s with the provision of distance education programme, especially to include students in far-flung communities.

The intention was shared by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H.E Dr. Park Heung-kyeong when meeting with H.E Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, at the ministry recently.

According to H.E. Ambassador, it is important to balance distance education access between the students in urban and rural areas.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith welcomed the willingness of the Ambassador, stressing that the Royal Government of Cambodia will continue the distance learning program even when the schools resume.

The service, continued the minister, is seen as an effective mechanism to ensure equal education access among all Cambodian students, especially those from the most disadvantaged groups.

Promoting education access is one of the priorities of the Republic of Korea in supporting the Royal Government of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press