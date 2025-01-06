Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Japan Marks 46th Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day



Tokyo: H.E. Tuy Ry, Cambodian Ambassador to Japan, presided over the celebration of the 46th Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day over the Khmer Rouge Genocidal Regime (1979-2025), held at the embassy on Jan. 5. More than 100 people, including members of the Cambodian community, students, interns, and skilled workers living and working in Japan, participated in the event.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, on the occasion, H.E. Tuy Ry highlighted the progress Cambodia has achieved so far, attributing much of this success to the leadership of former Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and the implementation of his Win-Win Policy, which permanently ended the country’s civil war on Dec. 29, 1998, leading to national unity, peace, and stability.





H.E. Ambassador also touched on the accomplishments of the Royal Government of Cambodia under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, highlighting the nation’s sustained peace, political stability, sovereignty, and rapid economic growth across various sectors.





Moreover, H.E. Tuy Ry encouraged Cambodians living in Japan to actively promote Cambodian culture, traditions, and achievements to a broader international audience. He also stressed the importance of showcasing Cambodia’s positive image to inspire greater interest in the country and attract more international visitors.

