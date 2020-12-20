Royal Government Allocates Nearly US$100,000 to Provinces Bordering Thailand to Combat COVID-19

AKP Phnom Penh, December 20, 2020 — Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced to provide 50 million Riel (about US$12,500) for each of the seven provinces bordering Thailand in order to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was shared this afternoon by H.E. Mrs. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, according to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

The decision was made following news reports about the detection of more than 500 new coronavirus cases, most of them are Burmese migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province of Thailand yesterday, resulting in the province’s lockdown until Jan. 3, 2021.

Samut Sakhon province is located some 300 kilometres from Cambodia and the Cambodian provinces bordering Thailand are Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Païlin.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also ordered the authorities of the seven provinces to tighten the 14-day quarantine of Cambodian workers returning from Thailand, and the quarantine must be conducted at the border to prevent the spread of the deadly virus into the country.

Today, at around noon, the Ministry of Health issued an urgent instruction for all border provinces with Thailand to pay high attention to control all passengers entering Cambodia by conducting thorough health check, especially proper temperature screening and health declaration.

All passengers entering Cambodia are required to have 14-day quarantine and their samples must be sent to the Institute Pasteur of Cambodia, the National Institute of Public Health and Siem Reap Provincial Hospital on the day of their arrival in Cambodia, it added.

Safety distance and strict control of quarantine are insisted by the ministry, calling on local people to take part in reporting to local authorities if there is any newcomer in their communities without health check and quarantine in order to contribute to preventing possible community transmission.

“For any issue concerning the COVID-19 infection, please contact the Ministry of Health through 115 or 012 825 424 or 012 488 981 or 012 836 868,” concluded the instruction.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press