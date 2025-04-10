Royal Government Launches Special Programme to Promote Investment in Four Northeastern Provinces



Phnom Penh: The Royal Government of Cambodia launched here this morning the Special Programme to Promote Investment in the Four Northeastern Provinces 2025-2028. This initiative aims to enhance the development in the northeastern part of the country, aligning with Cambodia’s vision for 2050.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the launching ceremony was held at Sokha Phnom Penh H´tel under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. During the event, the Prime Minister emphasized that the programme is designed to improve development, economic activities, social lifestyle, and welfare in the northeastern provinces.





H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, explained that the programme will act as a single window service to review, evaluate, and approve projects, as well as issue permits or licenses for investment projects. The initiative aims to boost employment and business activities, promoting private investment in accordance with local economic development and private sector-led growth models.





The targeted northeastern provinces are Kratie, Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, and Mondulkiri.

