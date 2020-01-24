Royal Government to Host Government-Private Sector Forum in April

The Royal Government of Cambodia will host the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum (G-PSF) on April 1, 2020.

The date was approved yesterday by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in response to the letter of request of H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance.

As usual, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will chair this important annual event.

Last year, the 18th G-PSF was held in March, and a total of 17 solutions have been taken on the occasion, including the decision to reduce the public holidays from 28 in 2019 to 22 days in 2020.

G-PSF was established in 1999 by the Royal Government of Cambodia to improve the business environment, build trust, and encourage private investment through a demand driven process with the private sector identifying issues and recommending solutions. By fostering capacity and a strong relationship between the government and private sector, the G-PSF is considered a key pillar in improving the investment climate in Cambodia.

G-PSF is also aimed to provide a reliable dialogue mechanism for consultation between the government and the private sector on investment climate issues ranging from long-range policy to day-to-day operations to encourage private sector initiatives.

The Council of Development of Cambodia (CDC) acts as the secretariat of the G-PSF. CDC facilitates dialogue within and among the joint government/private sector Working Groups, and broadly between the Government and the business community.

Throughout the year, ten private sector working groups (PSWGs) meet regularly to identify and prioritise common problems, and negotiate solutions with Government counterparts. These groups are currently as follows:

1. Working Group on Agriculture and Agroindustry; 2. Working Group on Tourism; 3. Working Group on Manufacturing and Small and Medium Enterprises and Services; 4. Working Group on Law, Tax and Governance; 5. Working Group on Banking and Financial Services; 6. Working Group on Transport and Infrastructure; 7. Working Group on Export Processing and Trade Facilitation; 8. Working Group on Industrial Relations; 9. Working Group on Unhusked Rice-Rice; and 10. Working Group on Power and Mining Resources.

