Royal Government to Set Up a National-Level Mechanism for Civil Servant Recruitment

To further a deeper reform, a national-level mechanism for the civil servant recruitment will be soon established, said this morning Samdech Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Speaking with some 18,000 workers and employees in Samrong Torng district, Kampong Speu province, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said the establishment of the national-level mechanism is aimed to ensure fairness, transparency and accuracy in the recruitment process.

“We want the ensure that those who know will pass (the exam),” the Premier underlined.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said that the recruitment process of all state institutions has to be conducted by a single mechanism, but for the contracting officials, the ministries and institutions have their own right to recruit them.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to ask for apology for some delay in the government’s new recruitment until this new mechanism is established.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse