Ruling Party Begins Its 42nd Central Committee Meeting

The 42nd Meeting of the 5th mandate Central Committee of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) kicked off here at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre this morning.

The event was chaired by the Party President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and Honorary President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

All central committee members and senior representatives of the party from different ministries and institutions and at sub-national level were invited to the meeting.

In his opening speech, Samdech Heng Samrin laid stress on the party's success in overcoming all obstacles, allowing Cambodia to advance gradually, thanks to the right chosen path, and support and participation from the people.

He also underlined the party's readiness to respond to any ill-intentions to destroy the national society as well as to issues arising from the volatile and complex regional and global situation.

Samdech Heng Samrin thanked all his party members for their efforts in fulfilling the party's duties, and his compatriots as well as near and far foreign friends, development partners, national and international organisations for their great contribution to the cause of the Cambodian nation and people.

The two-day conference will review the party's achievements in 2019 and set forth new goals for 2020.

Founded in 1951, CPP has been the ruling political party of Cambodia since 1979.

