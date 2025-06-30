Ruling Party Commemorates 74th Founding Anniversary, Reaffirming Commitment to Peace and Progress



Phnom penh: The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the ruling party of Cambodia, is commemorating today its 74th founding anniversary (June 28, 1951 – June 28, 2025) with nationwide celebrations held at all levels. In Phnom Penh, over ten thousand CPP members gathered this morning at the January 7 Palace, the party’s headquarters, to mark the occasion. The event was presided over by CPP President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, CPP Honorary President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, and CPP Vice President Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in his address, Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the party’s unwavering commitment since its inception to serve the noble cause of the nation and its people. He highlighted the CPP’s historic contributions through key national phases, including the struggle for independence, the defence of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the salvation from the genocidal regime, the country’s reconstruction, and the con

tinued pursuit of peace and socio-economic development.

The CPP President also expressed his profound gratitude to Cambodian citizens across the country for their enduring trust and support, which have enabled the party to fulfill its mission for the past 46 years. ‘We hold this ceremony with a sense of deepest gratitude to our forebears, Party members, cadres, brave combatants, and Cambodian patriots everywhere who have made tremendous struggles and sacrifices at every stage for these noble causes, enabling our beloved nation and motherland to endure and flourish to this day,’ he said. ‘We will always remember this most precious example of heroism and commit ourselves with all our physical and mental might to protect our homeland and all national achievements forever.’

He stressed that, over the past 74 years, the CPP has remained the only political force that has stood alongside the people in all circumstances. The Party has consistently pursued its ideals, rallying all patriotic individuals-regardless of

race, skin colour, gender, language, religious belief, political affiliation, past, or social status-to work together in building an independent, peaceful, free, democratic, neutral, and progressive Cambodia.

Founded on June 28, 1951, as the Kampuchea People’s Revolutionary Party, the organisation was renamed the Cambodian People’s Party in 1991. The CPP has played a crucial role in Cambodia’s peace process, reconstruction, and development, and continues to lead national efforts to maintain peace, safeguard independence, and promote further progress.