Ruling Party President Appeals to His Compatriots to Vote for CPP

The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)'s President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning called on all the eligible voters to go to the polls to exercise their right and to vote for CPP.

In his speech on the occasion of the launch of the election campaign for the 7th National Election and the commemoration of the 72nd Founding Anniversary of CPP, he said this campaign reflects the strong solidarity and unity of CPP with adherence to the noble dignity and morality.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Sunday, July 23, 2023 is the election day, and asked his compatriots to vote for CPP.

“Voting for CPP is voting for peace, democracy, development, full national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Voting for CPP is voting for yourself,” he said.

If the CPP wins the election, the Cambodian people are the winners, he underlined.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his hope that the parties contesting in the election, as well as civil society organisations, national and intemational observers and other media outlets observing the election process will strictly abide by the election rules, regulations and procedures to ensure the best political environment for a successful, free, fair and just election.

The election campaign will take place from July 1 to 21 while the election day will be on July 23.

A total of 18 political parties are joining the political race. They are the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, Cambodian Youth Party, Khmer United National Party, Dharmacracy Party, Democracy Power Party, Cambodian Nationality Party, Khmer United Party, Khmer Conservative Party, FUNCINPEC Party, Beehive Social Democratic Party, People Purpose Party, Ekpheap Cheat Khmer Party, Women’s Party for Women, Khmer Anti-Poverty Party, Khmer Economic Development Party, Cambodia Indigenous People’s Democracy Party, Grassroots Democratic Party, and Khmer Farmers Party.

According to the National Election Committee (NEC), a total of 9,710,645 eligible voters, of them 5,161,906 are women, will cast their votes in 23,789 polling stations across the country.

The 6th general elections took place on July 29, 2018 in 22,967 polling stations across the country with the participation of 20 political parties. CPP won a landslide victory.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse