

Phnom penh: During a grand meeting commemorating the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)’s 74th founding anniversary, held at its headquarters this morning, the Party President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen shared eight key messages with party members and supporters across the country.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the messages covered a broad range of topics, including national development goals, political leadership, public engagement, and the party’s stance on the current border tension with Thailand. The first message emphasized the CPP’s commitment to building a nation with sustainable and inclusive economic development, deeply rooted democracy, and social justice. The second message highlighted the importance of righteous political leadership in responding to national and international socio-economic demands.





The third message underscored the role of the people as the decisive factor for victory in both national liberation and nation-building. Hun Sen urged party organizations to be loyal to the people and learn from them. The fourth message called for party committees and members to understand the reasons for the Party’s success to strengthen the Party and implement the Royal Government’s Pentagonal Strategy.





The fifth message identified the good deeds of party officials as a strategy for winning the people’s trust. Officials were urged to be competent, virtuous, and moral. The sixth message emphasized national solidarity as essential for the nation’s survival and called for continued dialogue with various political parties to strengthen democracy.





In the seventh message, Hun Sen stressed the importance of preserving peace against extremist threats and warned that those violating the Constitution would face legal consequences. Finally, the eighth message addressed Cambodia’s need for peace and cooperation, condemning the Thai troops’ attack on Cambodian territory and expressing support for resolving border disputes at the International Court of Justice.

