Ruling Party Releases its Political Programme and Priority Policies

The Cambodian People's Party (CPP) has announced and asked for the support to its "Political Programme for Building and Defending the Motherland 2023-2028" and some priority policies.

Addressing the launch of election campaign for the 7th National Election and the commemoration of the 72nd Founding Anniversary of CPP, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of CPP, said the political programme and priority policies will be taken to ensure the protection of peace and national sustainability on the path of development and improvement of people's lives towards realising the vision of Cambodia becoming a high middle-income country by 2030 and reaching a high-income country by 2050.

The political programme focuses on four important points as follows:

1. Defend the Constitutional monarchy through a multi-party liberal democratic political system in a parliamentary manner to be stable forever, as well as strengthen and expand multi- party liberal democracy to lay a solid foundation in the society, along with strengthening the rule of law together with promoting respect for human rights.

2. Strengthen national unity and resolve to prevent and eradicate all forms extremist politics and activities caused by individual or group of individuals, or political organisation, or any hostile circles that seek to incite national division, create social chaos, destroy peace, and cause political instability in Cambodia in the form of rebellion, which is completely contrary to the principles of democracy and violates the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

3. Continue to raise the great banner of national unity under the roof of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia and under the cool shade of the most revered HM the King to unite the forces of the whole Khmer nation irrespective of racism, colour, age, gender, language, religious beliefs, political tendencies, past, national origin, social status, resources or other conditions to maintain peace, political stability and every social achievements, and to join hands in continuing to build and defend the motherland towards the glorious future.

4. Continue to pursue an independent foreign policy based on the law, protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity, against all forms of external interference, build better friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and all countries in the world and international organisations, while actively contributing to the causes of peace, stability, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.

In this spirit and in order to ensure the protection and promotion of the interests of the people, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said CPP will promote the effective implementation of the following priority policies:

1. Provide public services to the people in a transparent, easy and reliable manner; continue to provide birth registration, marriage registration, death list, provision of residence book, family book and Khmer identity card free of service charge;

2. Continue to impose no tax on household agricultural land, help farmers to expand production and find markets to sell agricultural produces at reasonable prices, allocate land and provide land ownership to poor landless families who have complied with the social land concession conditions, prevent Illegal occupation of all types of state land, and continue to provide land to people living and reaping the benefit on the state land location in accordance with the principles set by the state.

3. Continue to implement the principle of eliminating taxes and other fees for the people who are venders in baskets in various markets throughout the country, traders in the state market and state markets where traders have the right to own, use and reap the benefits from stalls, and have the right to transfer these rights to their children or others, continue to reduce the cost of living of the people through mechanisms to stabilise food prices and reduce water and electricity costs for the general population.

4. Promote the implementation of the policy of safe villages, communes and sangkats, continue to develop all communes/sangkats to have better communication roads by regularly repairing and maintaining new roads, building new roads and improving from dirt roads to paved or concrete roads, ensure adequate electricity and water supply, better irrigation and quality telecommunication services.

5. Continue to increase the salaries of all types of civil servants and the armed forces, continue to adjust and increase the pensions of former civil servants and veterans, continue to increase the minimum wage of workers and maintain other benefits for workers and employees, continue to implement the principle of non-taxation of the minimum wage of all types of civil servants and the minimum wage of workers/employees, promote the protection of rights and interests of the workers - both formal and informal, continue to implement cash support programs for poor and vulnerable families in times of emergency and crisis, continue to implement programs to support pregnant women and children under 2 years of age of poor families and support programs for female civil servants, interns and contracted officials as well as pregnant workers and children under 2 years old.

6. Promote the provision of quality, safe, effective and equitable health care services to the people. Expand primary schools to all villages, expand secondary schools to all communes and increase the number of high schools in districts, and provide young people with opportunities for vocational training and employment.

