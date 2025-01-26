Ruling Party Releases Six-Page Statement on Outcome of 45th Central Committee Conference



Phnom Penh: The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) this evening released a six-page statement on the outcome of the 45th Central Committee Conference, concluding the two-day meeting.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the statement outlined the key discussions and decisions made during the conference. The meeting focused on the party’s strategies and policies to address national challenges and drive development. The statement also emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration within the party to achieve its goals.





The conference, attended by senior party members, reviewed the current political and economic situation of the country. It highlighted the party’s commitment to maintaining stability and promoting growth. The CPP reiterated its dedication to serving the interests of the Cambodian people and strengthening its leadership role.





The statement concluded with a call for continued support from party members and the public to implement the resolutions passed during the conference. The party aims to ensure effective governance and to respond to the needs of the population.

