Russia Eyeing Investment Opportunities in Cambodia

Many large and medium Russian enterprises are eyeing investment opportunities in different sectors in Cambodia.

This intention was made known by H.E Anatoly Borovik, newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia in a courtesy meeting here early this week with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finances, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth.

In this sense, H.E. Ambassador expressed his conviction that the bilateral trade between the two countries will be increased consecutively.

For his part, the Cambodia deputy prime minister underlined that the Royal Government welcomed more investment from Russia in order to enhance the bilateral trade and promote the economic growth of both countries.

H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth also expressed his gratitude to the Russian government and its people for their active contribution to the peace building and socio-economic development process in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press