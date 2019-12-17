S. Korea Explores Cambodia’s Potential Agriculture

The Republic of Korea is interested in exploring the potential of agriculture in Cambodia, according to local media report.

The interest was highlighted by Mr. Kin Insik, General Managing Director of Korea Rural Community Corporation during the meeting with H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries here in Phnom Penh recently.

Mr. Kin Insik continued that Cambodia is a potential country in agricultural sector, which can attract collaboration and foreign investments in the field.

From his end, H.E. Veng Sakhon warmly welcomed South Korea's interest, especially in helping to promote the development of Cambodia's agriculture and human resources in the near future.

The minister shared the Royal Government of Cambodia's efforts in enhancing the modernisation of agriculture and human resource development through the rollout of the national policies and priority strategies in the area.

He also spoke highly of the Korean delegation's visit in the Kingdom, underlining that this visit will contribute significantly to strengthening relations, solidarity and cooperation particularly in agriculture between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press