S. Korea to Further Support Cambodia on Occupational Safety and Health

Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA) will continue helping Cambodia in labour safety and health promotion.

The commitment was made by KOSHA Senior Manager Mr. Soe Yongsoo during a meeting with Mr. Leng Tong, Advisor and Director of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training here in Phnom Penh on June 29.

Mr. Soe Yongsoo highlighted Korea’s assistance and projects executed through KOSHA, including capacity building for Cambodian trainers and scholarship provision.

From his end, Mr. Leng Tong spoke highly of the good cooperation between the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and the Government of the Republic of Korea through KOSHA.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of a three-year project to establish an OSH training centre worth US$2.5 million, and the cooperation will be signed between the ministry and KOSHA.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press