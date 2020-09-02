S21 Director Kaing Guek Eav Died

Kaing Guek Eav, alias Duch, former chief of Tuol Sleng Prison during the Khmer Rouge regime, died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh at 00:51 on Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 78 years old.

The information was shared by H.E Neth Pheaktra, Spokesperson of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC).

Kaing Guek Eav was convicted by the ECCC Trial Chamber on July 26, 2010 for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed at Tuol Sleng( S21) Prison and sentenced to 35 years in prison, then the Supreme Court Chamber ruled on Feb. 3 , 2012 to sentence him to life in prison.

On June 6, 2013, Kaing Guek Eav was sent to Kandal provincial prison to serve his remaining prison sentence.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press