Safeguard Capacity of Border Officials Built

Australia is supporting Cambodia border officials’ capacity to effectively prevent possible COVID-19 transmission, smuggling and human trafficking.

Toward the objective, Australia recently joined hands with Cambodia General Department of Immigration (GDI) and the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) Cambodia to organise series of workshops to develop the said skills for officials in charge of land, water and air entries.

The capacity building was part of the so-called Responding to Cross Border Mobility Challenges at Points of Entry Project funded by Australian Government.

Australia has also provided preventive equipment to assist the border officials to fulfil their role.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press