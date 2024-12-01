SAI Developer Seeks to Develop High-Value Industries in Airport Surrounding Area.



Siem Reap: H.E. Hem Vanndy, Minister of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation, received a delegation from Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI) after he participated in the 29th Angkor Wat International Half Marathon on Siem Reap province on Dec. 1.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MISTI), during the meeting, the airport’s Chairman, Mr. Lu Wei, reported that the airport welcomed 1.3 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2024, with projections to reach 1.4 million by year-end and 2 million in 2025. He highlighted outreach efforts to attract tourists, especially from China, and expressed gratitude to MISTI for its support in the timely installation of the airport’s water supply network.

Mr. Wei also sought collaboration with MISTI on plans to develop the surrounding area, focusing on high-value-added industries. He noted that the Yunnan Investment Group has committed to furthering its investment to develop the airport and its vicinity.

Minister

Vanndy commended the company’s long-term investment in Cambodia and congratulated it on the increasing passenger numbers. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the company in attracting both tourists and industries to the region. “We want companies to succeed, and as local industries thrive, air cargo will grow, further boosting the airport and its development zone,” he stated.

H.E. Minister emphasised the importance of information sharing for coordinated planning, particularly regarding infrastructure projects like water supply. The new Siem Reap International Airport, located approximately 50 kilometres from the cultural centre of Siem Reap, officially opened in October 2023 and is designed to handle up to 7 million passengers annually, providing a modern gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat and many ancient temples.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse