SAIC Motor selects HERE Location Services to power connected vehicle services globally

Beijing and Singapore – SAIC Motor, China’s largest automaker, today announced HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, will power the connected In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems of MG cars in South-East Asia, Oceania, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East and India.

The connected IVI system includes HERE Traffic which provides real-time information on traffic flow and conditions, helping drivers reach their destinations safely and more efficiently. The SAIC Motor system includes the latest connected vehicle services including HERE Parking, HERE EV Charge Points and HERE Fuel Prices, which deliver drivers dynamic and highly relevant information on their route ahead.

The MG mobile application i-SMART, includes a set of IoT solutions that combines the value of the connected on-board IVI system and the MG mobile application. I-SMART will utilize HERE’s mobile Software Developer Kit (SDK) which provides MG software developers a rich set of location features such as mapping, routing, geocoding and search, traffic, transit and navigation.

HERE Technologies is supporting SAIC Group’s expansion outside China by providing access to global map coverage and country-specific, local market knowledge. Both MG’s conventional and electric vehicles will benefit from HERE services and they are planned to be available immediately in South-East Asia, Oceania and Western Europe, and planned to be introduced in the coming months in Latin America, Middle East and India.

“HERE Technologies provides MG with the core location data, services and mobile SDK that enable the development of high-quality, industry leading products in a short period of time” said Tang ShengHao, Product Manager at SAIC responsible for SAIC’s overseas’ product architecture for navigation, online services and mobile apps. “We look forward to a continued cooperation with HERE in various fields to provide further industry-leading features and functions for our MG i-Smart system for an enhanced intelligent user experience. SAIC’s goal is to sell 550,000 vehicles overseas in 2021. We hope that the MG i-Smart system, including navigation and location-based services can also contribute.”

“We are proud to be partnering with SAIC Motor on their journey to expand their MG line globally. With the integration of HERE’s services into SAIC Motor’s In-Vehicle Infotainment system, SAIC Motor can now offer their drivers a best-in-class experience powered by HERE’s connected vehicles services, ultimately making their journeys safer and more efficient,” said Sammie Xi, Director Sales for Greater China, HERE Technologies.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About SAIC Motor

SAIC Motor is the largest auto company listed on China’s A-share market (Stock Code: 600104).

SAIC Motor’s subordinate companies include SAIC Passenger Vehicle Branch, SAIC Maxus, IM MOTORS, SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC General Motors, SAIC-GM-Wuling, NAVECO, SAIC-IVECO Hongyan and Sunwin. In 2020, SAIC Motor sold 5.6 million finished vehicles, ranking first in China for the past 15 years. The figure includes 2.6 million self-branded vehicles, accounting for 46.4 percent of the total, 320,000 new energy vehicles, and 390,000 exported vehicles.

SAIC MOTOR: saicgroup.com