Samdech Heng Samrin Highlights Cambodia’s Commitment to Boost International Cooperation and Partnerships

Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin this morning underlined the Kingdom's commitment and contribution to promote international cooperation and partnerships.

As a small, post-conflict country with an open economy, Cambodia is committed to promoting international cooperation and partnerships to achieve our shared vision and interests for building a peaceful, inclusive, resilient, sustainable society in the Asia-Pacific region, said Samdech Heng Samrin in his statement at the official opening ceremony of the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-28) held in Canberra, Australia this morning.

Cambodia supports and consistently implements cooperation with international partners with the goal of contributing to the region's common aspirations and its vision of becoming an upper-middle income nation by 2030, he continued.

Samdech Heng Samrin also recalled the Cambodian Parliament's contribution to global peace, saying that over the last two decades, the Cambodian Parliament has actively participated in regional and multilateral mechanisms contributing to global peace, security, common prosperity and sustainable development.

In October this year, he added, Cambodia will host the 11th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting with the aim of further enhancing parliamentary cooperation for peace and shared prosperity through proactive parliaments that promote the multilateral trading system and address the energy-water-food security nexus under a changing climate. In this regard, as Chairman of ASEP, I would like to invite parliaments concerned to take part in this upcoming event, he said.

The Cambodian NA president concluded his statement by thanking all countries including Australia for their assistance and contribution to the restoration of peace and development for Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press