Samdech Heng Samrin Holds Talks with New President of Lao National Assembly

National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin held talks Thursday with H.E. Dr. Xaysomphone Phomvihane, the new President of the Lao National Assembly.

The online meeting focused on further strengthening ties between the two parliaments to serve the interests of the Cambodian and Lao peoples, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samdech Heng Samrin and H.E. Dr. Xaysomphone noted that the two legislatures had always supported each other in inter-parliamentary forums.

They vowed to continue implementing a memorandum of understanding between the two parliaments in 2019 — especially in promoting regular exchanges at all levels.

In addition, the two parliamentary leaders welcomed a recent agreement to enhance bilateral relations to a comprehensive and long-term strategic partnership.

Samdech Heng Samrin congratulated his Lao counterpart on his election as president of the Lao National Assembly.

He also expressed his confidence in closer ties of bilateral friendship and cooperation between the party, state and people of the two countries.

Samdech Heng Samrin informed H.E. Dr. Xaysomphone about recent Cambodian efforts to contain COVID-19 including free vaccinations for adults and children from 12 to 17.

He said that US$719 million in funds allocated by the Royal Government in response to COVID-19 could rise to more than US$1.45 billion.

Samdech Heng Samrin said the Cambodian economy was projected to expand by 4.8 percent next year.

But growth this year could fall from an initial forecast of 4 percent to 2.4 percent due to the Feb. 20 community incident and increased cases of the Delta variant.

H.E. Dr. Xaysomphone said Laos now faced a second wave of COVID-19. He said the Lao people had been united in fighting against the pandemic, striving to improve people’s livelihoods and the economy of the nation.

He said that the Lao economy was continuing to grow but was vulnerable in some areas such as natural disasters.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press