Samdech Heng Samrin Meets Incoming Philippine Ambassador

Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin met Wednesday with incoming Philippine Ambassador H.E. Ms. Maria Amelita C. Aquino.

During her courtesy call, the ambassador expressed hope that the Cambodian economy — which had been growing rapidly before the COVID-19 pandemic — would soon recover as vaccines become available.

She also praised the Royal Government’s effective measures to fight COVID-19.

Samdech Heng Samrin said the ambassador’s posting was vital to promote and enhance even friendlier relations and cooperation between Cambodia and the Philippines.

On behalf of the National Assembly, he expressed satisfaction with progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in all sectors, notably trade and investment.

He said Cambodia and the Philippines had cooperated extensively in parliamentary diplomacy in regional and global fora — especially the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) of which the Philippines is a co-founder.

The two countries also have parliamentary friendship groups to exchange experience while deepening parliamentary diplomacy and the development of bilateral relations and cooperation, Samdech Heng Samrin said.

The ambassador thanked the Royal Government for taking care of Filipinos living and working in Cambodia, including the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

She also said that the Philippines planned to provide scholarships to Cambodian students and government officials in the field of technology.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press