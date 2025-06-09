Samdech Hor Namhong Praises Frontline Soldiers for Their Dedication to National Defence



Oddar Meanchey: Samdech Esarak Vites Panha Hor Namhong, a member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, visited Cambodian soldiers stationed along the Cambodian-Thai border in Oddar Meanchey province this morning. During the visit, he delivered donations to support the frontline troops and praised their dedication to the national defence.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Hor Namhong commended the soldiers for their strong commitment to protecting national sovereignty. He also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet to resolve territorial issues with neighbouring countries. He emphasised that the government is firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty through diplomatic and legal means as well as military defence.





‘I have witnessed the situation at the border, and this is not the first time Thailand has encroached on Cambodian territory. Although not under direct orders from the Thai government, Thai soldiers have entered and exploited Cambodian land,’ said Samdech Hor Namhong. He stressed that the border situation remains a serious national concern and praised the growing sense of patriotism and dedication among all ranks of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, who continue to stand resolute in defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Accompanying Samdech Hor Namhong during the visit were General Kittisanghapundit Hing Bunhieng, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Bodyguard Command, and H.E. Mean Chanyada, Governor of Oddar Meanchey province.

