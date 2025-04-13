Samdech Khuon Sudary Calls for Global Unity and Peace



Phnom Penh: The Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) concluded on Saturday its roundtable dialogue with closing remarks delivered by Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, highlighting a unified call for global peace, cooperation, and the reinforcement of multilateralism and rules-based international order in the face of rising global uncertainties.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in her concluding statement, Samdech Khuon Sudary extended sincere gratitude to the distinguished panelists and participants for their insightful contributions and active engagement. She noted the gravity of the challenges facing the world today, including ongoing conflicts, the climate crisis, widening inequality, global health, water and food security concerns, and intensifying geopolitical tensions.





“The escalating trade war has added to the uncertainty in our global system,” she said. “We indeed live in an uncertain time with unprecedented challenges, as multilateralism and the rules-based international order are eroding.”





Underscoring the centrality of peace in nation-building, social harmony, and prosperity, the roundtable emphasised that peace must not be taken for granted. It must be nurtured through diplomacy, centrist approaches, and inclusive engagement. “Investment in peace is the smartest investment,” she declared.





Participants agreed on the critical role of parliamentary diplomacy and inter-parliamentary dialogue in promoting peace, unity, shared prosperity, and sustainable development. They called for people-centric responses to current global issues, while reaffirming the importance of good governance, rule of law, democracy, justice, and human dignity.





Marking the 60th anniversary of the Bandung Conference and the birth of the Non-Aligned Movement, the dialogue emphasised the relevance of the Bandung spirit in today’s context. Cooperation and partnerships between Asia, Africa, and other continents were highlighted as essential in navigating the complexities of current geopolitical landscape.





Samdech Khuon Sudary also reiterated the need for a new global architecture through comprehensive reforms of the United Nations system and other international institutions. She advocated for an open and inclusive multilateral order that prioritises the common good.





In her final remarks, Samdech expressed hope that the ISC will continue to serve as a lasting platform for promoting unity in diversity, building consensus through consultation, and advancing people-centric international cooperation.

