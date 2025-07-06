Samdech Khuon Sudary Expresses Gratitude to Armed Forces and Their Families



Phnom penh: Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led a parliamentary delegation on July 4 to visit frontline troops stationed along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province. The visit aimed to offer spiritual and material support to the soldiers safeguarding Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Khuon Sudary, representing the National Assembly and over 17 million Cambodians, expressed pride in meeting the armed forces and local authorities in the Mom Bei area as well as at the Ta Moan Tauch, Ta Moan Thom, and Ta Krabei temples. She emphasized the importance of the heroism of the armed forces for peace, socio-economic development, and the well-being of Cambodians, urging that their dedication serve as a role model for future generations.





Samdech Khuon Sudary stressed the invaluable nature of national independence and sovereignty. She highlighted the need to protect peace and stability and praised the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces and their families, noting their sense of duty and love for the nation. She acknowledged the challenges faced by soldiers living far from home, recognizing their courage and the sacrifices made for national sovereignty and integrity.





Samdech Khuon Sudary conveyed that leaders such as Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate, and Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister, along with all Cambodians, support the armed forces. She extended appreciation to the families of the soldiers for their sacrifices and unwavering support.

