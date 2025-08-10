Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen Honors Fallen Soldier



Kampong thom: Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Red Cross, paid her respects on Friday to Major Bou Pho, a soldier of the Intervention Brigade No. 8 of Intervention Division No. 3 who died while defending the nation.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the funeral ceremony was held at the late soldier’s family home in Veal Tauch Village, Andoung Po Commune, Tangkork district, Kampong Thom province. In a moment of profound sadness, Samdech Bun Rany Hun Sen and members of the Cambodian Red Cross extended their deepest condolences to the family. She expressed sorrow over the loss of a devoted husband, father, and a patriotic officer who dedicated his life to serving the nation, religion, and King.





His commitment to safeguarding Cambodia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peace and well-being of its people was a testament to his noble character. Samdech Bun Rany Hun Sen offered a prayer for the soul of Major Bou Pho to find eternal peace and be reborn in a blessed realm.





During the visit, she also provided the family with funeral supplies and essential donations, including 100 kilogrammes of rice, 10 cases of instant noodles, canned fish, 10 cases of soft drinks, and 20 million Riel (roughly US$5,000) in cash. In addition to this visit, the Cambodian Red Cross, under her leadership, has dispatched delegations to pay tribute to other fallen soldiers at funeral ceremonies held across the country.

