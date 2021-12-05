Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh’s Body Arrives Home

The body of Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh, President of Supreme Privy Councilor to His Majesty the King of Cambodia and President of the FUNCINPEC Party, arrived here this morning at 11:00 am on a special flight from Paris, France.

Samdech Chaufea Veang Kong Sam Ol, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Royal Palace, Samdech Krom Preah’s family, and many other royal family members welcomed the royal body at Phnom Penh International Airport.

Samdech Krom Preah’s body will be kept at his royal residence on Samdech Pan Street for religious ceremonies.

The Royal Government in a recent directive announced to set Dec. 8 as an official mourning ceremony where all flags at public and private institutions must be flown at half mast.

All entertaining programmes on both public and private TVs are also ordered to be postponed on that day.

The royal body will be cremated in the morning of Dec. 8 at Botom Vattey Pagoda in Phnom Penh.

Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh passed away in Paris on Nov. 28, 2021 at the age of 77 years old from illness.

Samdech Krom Preah was born on Jan. 2, 1944. He is the second son of the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk and a half-brother of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

Samdech Krom Preah was the First Prime Minister of Cambodia between 1993 and 1997 and President of the National Assembly from 1998 to 2006.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press