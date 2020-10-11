Samdech Sar Kheng Calls for Priority Attention to Rescue of People

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, has appealed to all municipal and provincial governors to pay priority attention to rescue people and solve facing challenges.

The appeal was made in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 as heavy rain continues to fall, flooding houses and many public infrastructure, especially in provinces in the northwestern part of the country.

At the same time, the authorities at all levels are advised to inspect and help facilitate the circulation on flooded roads such as travel suspension and warning sign installations to avoid possible accidents.

Moreover, the deputy prime minister called on people to follow the news and authorities’ guidance to ensure safety, particularly when crossing the flooded areas.

In two separate letters to Governor of Battambang province H.E. Nguon Rattanak yesterday, the Ministry of Interior announced Samdech Sar Kheng’s donation of 100 tonnes of milled rice, 200 boxes of instant noodles and 200 boxes of canned fish to assist the victims of ongoing flash floods in the northwestern province.

In the weekly Cabinet Meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen ordered relevant ministries and institutions and sub-national administrations to take necessary measures to timely assist the affected people so as to reduce to the maximum the difficulties and the impact on people’s properties and lives.

Flash floods have been hitting Battambang, Pursat, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Kampong Speu, Stung Treng, and Siem Reap provinces by inundating houses, schools, administrative offices and other infrastructures, as well as rice fields. National Committee for Disaster Management and other concerned authorities have inspected the flood situation in the affected areas and distributed relief to the victims. The cost of damage has not been estimated yet.

According a new weather forecast released yesterday by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, more rain, from moderate to heavy, is expected to come across Cambodia for some more days, therefore the country will face continued flash floods.

The north and northwestern provinces, next to Dangrek and Cardamom mountain ranges, would be the most affected, while the coastal areas would face rain, strong wind and high waves, the same source stressed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press