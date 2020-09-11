Samdech Sar Kheng Receives Newly Appointed SDC Director

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng has received newly appointed Director of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) Mr. Markus Buerli.

In the meeting at the ministry recently, Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng welcomed Mr. Markus Buerli for his assignment in Cambodia and thanked the Government of Switzerland for supporting socio-economic development in Cambodia for many years.

He also spoke highly of SDC in contribution to the decentralisation and deconcentration reform process in Cambodia and briefed the agency’s director that Cambodia has been delegating authority as well as responsibility to the sub-national level since 2002.

The Royal Government of Cambodia, he continued, is focusing on delegating more financial and technical resources to promote the grassroots democracy.

Thanking the Deputy Prime Minister for the support and good cooperation, Mr. Markus Buerli shared with him the strategic direction of SDC for 2022 to 2024 that focuses on areas such as agriculture, food security, human resource development and child and mother health.

Both sides reiterated commitment to keep up the good collaboration in order to bring the development of Cambodia and the well-being of Cambodian people to a new level.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press