

Phnom penh: Speaking to the frontline armed forces, Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, reiterated the National Assembly’s full support for the Royal Government’s efforts to resolve the Cambodia-Thailand border issues through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and international law.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during the visit made on July 4, Samdech Khuon Sudary expressed profound gratitude to the armed forces for their sacrifices and dedication to protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Samdech reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to peace, friendship, cooperation, and development with all neighboring countries.





Samdech Khuon Sudary emphasized Cambodia’s stance of defending its territory without encroaching on others. She expressed regret over the tendency of Thai politicians to provoke disputes with Cambodia amid internal political turmoil, which disrupts trade and the economy.





The ongoing border issues, particularly concerning the Mom Bei area and several temples, have prompted Cambodia to seek the ICJ’s intervention for a peaceful resolution. Samdech stressed the importance of continued cooperation with Thailand through the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission to maintain constructive bilateral relations.





The National Assembly’s support for the government’s approach, including through a recent Congress of the National Assembly and Senate, highlights Cambodia’s pursuit of peace and justice, aiming for clearly defined border demarcations to ensure future generations are spared unresolved disputes.

