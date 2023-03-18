Samdech Tea Banh: SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 to Enhance Cambodia’s Reputation

AKP Phnom Penh, March 18, 2023 --The SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2023 will elevate Cambodia’s reputation and be a catalyst to promote the Cambodian culture, civilisation, tourism, economy, and society.

The remarks were made by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee and Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC), at the opening ceremony of a Seminar on Preparation for the 32nd SEA Games-12th ASEAN Para Games 2023 held here this morning.

The seminar is aimed to disseminate more widely to the national and international public and concerned parties general information ranging from competition venues, ID cards used in the event to accommodation, food, transportation and other related matters, the basis for the successful organisation of the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023, Samdech Tea Banh said.

The seminar will facilitate specialised committees, general secretariat, secretariats and all stakeholders to work effectively, efficiently and accountably to bring a historical success for the nation which has been waiting for 64 years before deciding to host these regional sports events, he underlined.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice Chairman CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC, affirmed that the preparations for the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2023 have been in good progress and achieved many major principles.

He called on all stakeholders to continue working together more vigorously and resolve the remaining issues so that the forthcoming sports events will run smoothly.

Only 48 days left before the 32nd SEA Games to be held from May 5 to 7, and 77 days left before the 12th ASEAN Para Games to take place from June 3 to 9, 2023 under the motto "Sport: Live in Peace".

In total, 36 sports and a demonstration sport (table football) have been listed for the 32nd SEA Games and 13 for the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse