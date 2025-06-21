Samdech Techo Hun Sen Criticizes Thai Opposition’s Oil Supply Proposal As Harmful Strategy



Phnom Penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia, has condemned a proposal by a Thai opposition party urging its government to cut off oil supplies to Cambodia, calling it ‘a dangerous game that could lead to self-destruction.’





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Thai opposition party suggested halting oil sales to Cambodia in an effort to pressure the neighboring nation. Hun Sen responded assertively, stating that Cambodia would not falter simply due to a lack of oil imports from Thailand. He warned that such a move might adversely affect Thailand’s own PTT company, questioning whether the intention was to see the company suffer. In his social media post, he challenged the Thai party to follow through with their plan.





Hun Sen assured that Cambodia is ready to handle any threats from Thailand, including those related to the internet, electricity, and labor. He highlighted past instances of mistreatment and discrimination against Cambodian workers in Thailand, noting the potential economic impact if Cambodian workers left Thai businesses. He dared Thailand to expel all Cambodian workers to witness the resulting effects on their economy and suggested consulting PTT before attempting to use oil as leverage.





As the party leader, Hun Sen advised the Cambodian government to consider shifting imports away from Thailand to avoid further threats. He proposed suspending imports of various Thai products if border issues remain unresolved, urging a focus on local goods or imports from other countries.





Hun Sen emphasized the importance for Cambodians to think beyond current borders and future challenges, looking forward to the developments beyond 2030.

