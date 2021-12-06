Samdech Techo Hun Sen: Four Possible Future PM Candidates

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning revealed that there are more than one candidates as his successor, after he expressed his support to his eldest son, Royal Cambodian Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, early this month.

While presiding over the inauguration ceremony for the official use of National Road No. 11 and Prey Veng road with the total length 96.48 kilometres from Neak Loeung, Junction with NR No. 1, Prey Veng province to Thnal Totoeung, Junction with NR No. 7 Thbong Khmum province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Lt. Gen. Hun Manet is not the only future candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

“Manet is not the only one candidate, actually there are four in my mind,” he underlined, but did not reveal the names of the other three candidates.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said there are a lot of prime minister candidates in the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reiterated that he will continue to hold his post for 8 to 10 years more as long as the citizens continue to support him, and Lt. Gen. Hun Manet and other candidates are reserves for any unexpected incident.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen has become the Prime Minister of Cambodia since 1985.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press