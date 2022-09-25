Samdech Techo Hun Sen Meets with President of Cuban People’s Power

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has met with Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba.

During the meeting on Sept. 24 in Havana, the Republic of Cuba (Sept. 25 Cambodian time), H.E. Esteban Lazo Hernández warmly welcomed the Cambodian Premier’s visit to Cuba which contributes to promoting better relations between the two countries and peoples.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that Cambodia and Cuba are geographically far away, but it is neither an obstacle for his visit to Cuba, nor for the Cuban leaders to visit Cambodia.

Cambodia and Cuba will remember the work they have done together for a long time, especially helping each other 43 years ago, he emphasised.

The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Cuba, when he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs to organise the visit of the Head of State of Cambodia to attend the Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

Samdech Techo also extended greetings from Cambodian National Assembly President, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin and his invitation to President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba to visit Cambodia at an appropriate time in the future.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press