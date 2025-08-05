Samdech Techo Hun Sen: No Power Struggle between Government and Army in Cambodia



Phnom penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has affirmed that there is no power struggle between the government and the armed forces in Cambodia. His remarks came in response to accusations made by some individuals in Bangkok, who claimed he had violated the Cambodian Constitution by appearing to command the military.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Hun Sen addressed these accusations by stating that even as an ordinary citizen, he possesses the right to defend his country from invaders. In a social media post, he invited critics to read the Royal Message of His Majesty the King of Cambodia, which justifies his responsibilities within the military framework.





Hun Sen questioned why his involvement in military affairs has provoked fear and statements that interfere with Cambodia’s internal matters. He emphasized his role as a five-gold-star General and Head of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, which involves advising the King on national issues, including military affairs.





He clarified that he has not overstepped the responsibilities of the Prime Minister, asserting his understanding of boundaries based on his 38 years of experience in the role. Hun Sen reassured that there is no power struggle between the government and the army in Cambodia and called for public confidence in his contributions to national defense.





Furthermore, His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has issued a royal order delegating Hun Sen to coordinate with the Cambodian Prime Minister on national defense and military matters. This order was issued in response to a violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty by the Thai military, as described by the King.

