Samdech Techo Hun Sen Pays Courtesy Visit to Former Cuban President

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minster of the Kingdom of Cambodia, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Raúl Castro, former President of the Republic of Cuba, the younger brother of H.E. Fidel Castro, Cuban revolutionary and politician who was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008, at his residence in Havana, Cuba.

In the meeting held on Sept. 24 (Sept. 25 in Cambodia) during his three-day official visit in Cuba, Samdech Techo Prime Minister said that he has many good memories, especially about the relationship between Samdech and H.E. Fidel Castro, who have had many discussions and negotiations between them.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the Cambodian people have not forgotten what Cuba has helped Cambodia at the difficult time after the country’s liberation from the genocidal regime of Pol Pot.

The Cambodian Premier recalled that at that time, Cuba helped Cambodia in the fight against imperialism and the genocide regime.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised that the relations between Cambodia and Cuba, particularly the political one, remain strong despite challenges.

For his part, H.E. Raúl Castro extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister’s visit to Cuba and thanked him for his courtesy call.

H.E. Raúl Castro also expressed his gratitude to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Royal Government of Cambodia for donating 6,000 tonnes of milled rice to the Government and people of Cuba.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press