Samdech Techo Hun Sen Sends a Strong Message to Thaksin Shinawatra



Phnom penh: Cambodian Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has sent a strong message to Thai former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, reminding him that he had relied on Samdech Techo for 19 years.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his sentiments through a social media post, where he highlighted his decision to refrain from further communication with Thaksin. He referenced past incidents involving offensive remarks made by Thaksin’s daughter, which had strained their relationship. Samdech Techo underscored his disinterest in engaging with someone facing legal challenges and emphasized that conversations with Thaksin held no value for him.

Samdech Techo also commented on the political instability in Thailand, attributing it to Thaksin’s involvement in politics, particularly since the 2006 coup. He refrained from elaborating on Thaksin’s controversial comments about the Thai King, deeming them disrespectful to the monarchy. The Cambodian leader furth

er criticized Thaksin for recent accusations against Cambodian leaders, labeling them as serious insults that paralleled previous derogatory comments made by Thaksin’s daughter.

Addressing Thaksin directly, Samdech Techo questioned why Thaksin had depended on him for nearly two decades if he truly believed he lacked morality. He reminded Thaksin of the strategic formation of the Pheu Thai Party for the 2011 elections and claimed that its guiding principle, “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai does,” was actually based on Hun Sen’s own theory.

Samdech Techo concluded his message by asserting that there were additional unmentioned aspects of their interactions, including political maneuvers and the appointment of government officials. He affirmed the accuracy of assertions regarding Thaksin’s leadership of the Pheu Thai Party and accused him of orchestrating betrayals involving Bhumjaithai, attributing these actions to Thaksin rather than his daughter, Ung Ing.