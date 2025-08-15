Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Attend Vietnam National Day Celebrations Next Month



Phnom penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has confirmed his participation in the celebration of Vietnam’s National Day, to be held on Sept. 2. The announcement was made during a meeting via videoconference this afternoon between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), according to H.E. Chea Thyrith, Spokesperson for the Senate.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed satisfaction with the strong relations between Cambodia and Vietnam across the party, government, and legislative frameworks, noting that these ties reflect good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, long-term cooperation – key factors in strengthening bilateral relations in all sectors.





He also praised the growth in bilateral trade, which in the first seven months of 2025 reached approximately US$7 billion, with Cambodia exporting around US$3.8 billion to Vietnam and importing about US$3.2 billion in return.





H.E. To Lam echoed Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s remarks and reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with Cambodia to achieve the target of US$20 billion in two-way trade. He added that Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s upcoming participation in Vietnam’s National Day celebrations is a clear testament to the enduring and strong relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

