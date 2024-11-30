Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Undertake High-Level Visit to China Next Week.



Phnom Penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is set to lead a high-level delegation to China next week. This official and goodwill visit comes at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party and marks a key diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during the visit scheduled from December 2 to 4, Samdech Techo HUN Sen will engage in a bilateral meeting with H.E. XI Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of the People’s Republic of China. Additionally, he will hold separate meetings with H.E. Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and H.E. ZHAO Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

The visit is significant as it coincides with the conclusion of the Cambodia-China People-to-People Exch

ange Year. It is anticipated to bolster the “ironclad friendship” between the two countries, enhancing cooperation within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership. The meetings aim to deepen “diamond cooperation” and further the development of a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, as stated by the source.

The delegation accompanying Samdech Techo HUN Sen includes several high-profile Cambodian officials. Among them are Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King and Vice President of the CPP, and H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Commission for External Relations. Other dignitaries of the Senate, Ministers, and senior government officials will also be part of the delegation, as highlighted by the press release.