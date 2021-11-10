Samdech Techo Prime Minister Congratulates 68th Anniversary of National Independence Day

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his congratulations on the 68th Anniversary of the National Independence Day.

“Today is the day that Cambodia celebrates the 68th anniversary of the National Independence from France (Nov. 9, 1953-Nov. 9, 2021), in conjunction with the 68th founding anniversary of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces,” he wrote in a message on his official Facebook page this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the National Independence Day of Nov. 9 commemorates His Majesty the late King Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk’s royal mission for the motherland and Khmer people, under the Royal Crusade for real independence in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press